Six JD-U MLAs wear saffron in Arunachal

GUWAHATI: The ruling BJP in Arunachal Pradesh has gained big as six of the state’s seven Janata Dal (United) MLAs and the lone People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA) legislator have worn saffron.



The defections took the BJP’s tally to 48 in the 60-member House. The JD (U) had emerged as the second largest party in the 2019 Arunachal elections.



The JD (U) legislators who defected are Hayeng Mangfi, Jikke Tako, Dongru Siongju, Talem Taboh, Kanggong Taku and Dorjee Wangdi Kharma.

The PPA MLA is Kardo Nyigyor who was suspended recently for alleged anti-party activities.



The JD (U) too had placed Siongju, Kharma and Taku under suspension after serving them showcause notices last month on the same charge.



The BJP’s state unit chief Biyuram Wahge said the development proved people’s faith and trust in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pema Khandu.



Following the defections, the strength of Opposition has gone down to 12 – four each from Congress and National People’s Party, one from JD (U) and three Independents.

