Worker found hanging in Noida factory, suicide suspected

By PTI

NOIDA: The body of a factory worker was found hanging inside the facility in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Friday, with police suspecting it to be case of suicide.

The man, a resident of Khoda village, had used his muffler to hang himself in the factory located in Sector 64, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Noida, Ankur Aggarwal said.

"When the local police were alerted about the incident, officials immediately reached the spot where the wife of the deceased was also present.

A team of forensic experts reached the spot and the body was brought down as per procedures and the episode videographed," he said.

The cause behind the man taking the extreme step was yet to be ascertained and further proceedings in the case were underway, the police said.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)