15-year-old girl kidnapped from Uttar Pradesh rescued from Maharashtra's Solapur

The girl was kidnapped by Sanjay, who is her neighbour, and his associate Dinesh from her village under Bharua Sumerpur police station.

Published: 26th December 2020 01:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2020 01:24 PM   |  A+A-

kidnapping

For representational purposes

By PTI

HAMIRPUR: A 15-year-old girl who was kidnapped from her village here in September was rescued from Solapur in Maharashtra and two men arrested, police said on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Sanjay (21) and Dinesh (22), they said.

The girl was kidnapped by Sanjay, who is her neighbour, and his associate Dinesh from her village under Bharua Sumerpur police station.

A complaint was lodged by the girl's father on September 3, SHO Virendra Pratap Singh said.

The girl was rescued and Dinesh arrested from Solapur on Friday.

Sanjay was arrested from his village on Saturday morning, he said.

After the victim recorded her statement in court, rape charge was added to the FIR and the accused were also booked under the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Singh said.

