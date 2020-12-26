COVID-19 queers pitch for Republic Day parade, 150 soldiers in Delhi test positive

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Around 150 soldiers gathered in Delhi to participate in the Army Day Parade and Republic Day Parade 2021 have tested positive for COVID-19.

Confirming the news, an Army officer said, “The soldiers who came in from outside to participate in various parades were tested before putting them into a safe bubble. Some of them tested positive.”

Around 2000 Army soldiers from different parts of the country who have gathered in Delhi Cantonment were tested for the virus.

The officer said that there is nothing alarming. The test was done more than a week ago and some have since recovered.

Soldiers who tested positive were segregated and isolated and they are not in touch with anyone outside, said the Army officer.

Troops are mobilised from across the country depending on the contingents selected and movement takes place through various means including rail, road and air.

The contingent which presented the Guard of Honour on Independence Day at Red Fort in Delhi had been put under 14-day quarantine.