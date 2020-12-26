STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19 queers pitch for Republic Day parade, 150 soldiers in Delhi test positive

Confirming the news, an Army officer said, "The soldiers who came in from outside to participate were tested before putting them into a safe bubble."

Published: 26th December 2020 06:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2020 06:47 PM   |  A+A-

Soldiers march during the 71st Republic Day parade.

Soldiers marching during the Republic Day parade (File photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Around 150 soldiers gathered in Delhi to participate in the Army Day Parade and Republic Day Parade 2021 have tested positive for COVID-19.

Confirming the news, an Army officer said, “The soldiers who came in from outside to participate in various parades were tested before putting them into a safe bubble. Some of them tested positive.”

Around 2000 Army soldiers from different parts of the country who have gathered in Delhi Cantonment were tested for the virus.

The officer said that there is nothing alarming. The test was done more than a week ago and some have since recovered.

Soldiers who tested positive were segregated and isolated and they are not in touch with anyone outside, said the Army officer.

Troops are mobilised from across the country depending on the contingents selected and movement takes place through various means including rail, road and air.

The contingent which presented the Guard of Honour on Independence Day at Red Fort in Delhi had been put under 14-day quarantine.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Republic Day Republic Day parade COVID-19 Coronavirus Indian Army
India Matters
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Actor Rajinikanth's health 'progressing well' but blood pressure still 'high'
(Image for representation) Scientists working at a Pharmaceuticals facility in for efforts on an experimental coronavirus antibody drug. (File Photo | AP)
UK scientists trial instant immunity antibody drug treatment for COVID-19
For representational purposes
Is the coriander in your kitchen affecting your health?
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
‘Jhatka’ or ‘halal’ display to become must for eateries in south Delhi shops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Arya Rajendran (Photo: Special arrangement)
21-year-old BSc student Arya Rajendran to become Kerala's youngest Mayor
Actor and Politician Rajinikanth (File Photo | EPS)
Superstar Rajinikanth hospitalised in Hyderabad due to high blood pressure
Gallery
A man dressed as Santa riding a bike on GST road in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
A pandemic Christmas: Masked up devotees attend mass, follow social distancing norms
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp