Fire breaks out at mask manufacturing unit in Delhi's Mayapuri; one dead

Published: 26th December 2020 07:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2020 07:35 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representation

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 45-year-old man died in a fire at a mask manufacturing factory in west Delhi's Mayapuri Saturday morning, a Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official said.

A call about the fire was received around 3.50 am, and six fire tenders were rushed to the spot, he said.

A case was registered against the factory owner and he was later arrested, police said, adding that short circuit is suspected to be the reason behind the incident.

DFS director Atul Garg said fire officials broke down the door of the factory and rescued three people, one of whom was unconscious.

The man was taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, where he was declared brought dead, he said, adding that he was identified as Jugal Kishor.

The fire broke out on the third floor of the factory where machines and raw materials were kept, Garg said.

According to fire department, the factory did not have adequate fire safety measures in place nor did it have a No Objection Certificate from fire authorities.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Subodh Kumar said a case was registered under IPC sections 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) and 304 A (causing death by negligence).

The owner of the factory identified as Rakesh Khanna, a resident of Paschim Vihar, was arrested in connection with the incident, he said.

The deceased was a resident of Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh and had been working at the factory as a tailor for many years.

He usually slept inside the factory after work, the officer said.

Kumar said the man was sleeping inside the factory when the fire broke out.

It is suspected that he died due to suffocation after inhaling smoke.

The garment manufacturing unit had been operating since the last six years.

It was shut briefly amid COVID-19 outbreak, but resumed work with four workers and started manufacturing masks, the police officer added.

The two people rescued were identified as Aman Ansari (18) and Feroj Ansari (24), officials added.

