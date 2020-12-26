Gupkar Alliance leaders admit folly of lax campaigning in poll

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Though buoyed by the stellar results in the District Development Council (DDC) polls, the seven-party Peoples’ Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) constituents think had the top leadership campaigned vigorously in the initial stages of the hustings, the results could have been better.

The Gupkar Alliance kept the campaigning for the first-ever DDC polls in J&K a “low profile” affair, with all top leaders, including Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and CPM leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami, staying away.

Only the Gupkar Alliance spokesman and Peoples Conference chairman Sajjad Lone campaigned in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, while the canvassing elsewhere was mostly left to the candidates or second rung leadership.

The Gupkar Alliance emerged as the single largest group with 110 out of 280 seats, while BJP emerged as single largest party with 75 seats.

“Had the top leaders campaigned, things could have been different. We could have won more seats,” said a leader of one of the parties of PAGD.

According to him, Farooq Abdullah could not campaign because of COVID-19 threat, while others refrained fearing tough questions and angry mobs. However, the results would act as the stimulant the alliance needed.

“The PAGD leaders may now go pro-active and play active politics on Article 370 restoration,” he said.

PAGD convener and NC MP Justice (Retd) Hasnain Masoodi said the dormant campaigning owed it to authorities’ intervention.

Asked whether PAGD leaders will now come out and play a pro-active role, he said, “Of course. The government should lift all the curbs and allow the assembly of people. Once the curbs are lifted, you will see how massive rallies are held.”