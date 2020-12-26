STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hic! Nashik leads wine capital race with Geographical Indication tag

Jubilant after the fillip, he said that they would rebrand their wine and sell it aggressively in the overseas market.

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Nashik’s ambitions of claiming the wine capital of India status received an impetus after the Centre accorded it the coveted Geographical Indication tag. The city has been branded Nashik Valley Wine to give wine production a push. 

Welcoming the move, the All India Wine Producers Association (AIWPA) president, Jagdish Holkar, said that the decision to brand the city as Nasik Valley Wine on the lines of Napa Valley in the US means a lot to the wineries. 

The Centre, in its letter to AIWPA, had said that with the aim of promoting ‘one-district, one-product’ ideal, Nashik would be branded as Nashik Valley Wine under the PM’s Atmanirbhar Bharat scheme. 

This is a part of the Union government’s push to promote each district into a global manufacturing hub and a leading exporter.

“The particular taste of any fruit or crop is attributable to the soil in the region. The soil and the geographical condition of Nashik are unique. That was the reason why we could produce a particular variety of grape that aided in wine production,” said Holkar. 

The major clients of Nashik wine as of now are the UK, the US, and Canada, where a huge number of expatriates offer a ready client base. He urged the Centre to slash taxes and promote Nasik wines in other states to expand its share.

