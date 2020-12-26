STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
JCO, soldier killed in wall collapse in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua

A wall of the barrack collapsed in Machhedi camp in Billawar area Friday evening, trapping three soldiers under the debris.

By PTI

KATHUA: Two Army personnel, including a junior commissioned officer (JCO), were killed and another was injured when a wall of their barrack collapsed in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Saturday.

A wall of the barrack collapsed in Machhedi camp in Billawar area Friday evening, trapping three soldiers under the debris, they said.

The officials said a rescue operation was immediately launched and the trapped soldiers were evacuated to civil hospital in a serious condition.

Two of them, JCO S N Singh (45) of Sonipat in Haryana and Naik Pervez Kumar (39) of Samba in Jammu and Kashmir, were declared brought dead, they said.

Soldier Mangal Singh (46) of Panipat in Haryana, who was seriously injured, was referred to Military Hospital, Pathankot for specialised treatment, the officials said.

