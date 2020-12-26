STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Journalist killed in Rajasthan while defending colleague from molesters

Police have registered a case under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in the matter. 

Published: 26th December 2020

By ANI

JAIPUR: A journalist died after being allegedly attacked for resisting molestation of a female colleague in Jaipur on Wednesday.

Station House Officer (SHO) Dilip Kumar, Man Sarovar Police Station, Jaipur said: "Two journalists had gone to a dhaba to eat at 11:30 pm. Three other persons came on a motorcycle to the same place. Later on, there was a scuffle between the journalists and the other three persons."

"After the scuffle, the journalist named Abhishek Soni sustained a head injury after which he was admitted to the hospital. He subsequently died. We have got some clues to identify attackers based on CCTV footage. They will be soon caught," he added.

Police have registered a case under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in the matter. 

