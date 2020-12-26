Man-animal conflict: Leopard mauls teenager girl to death in Gujarat

By PTI

JUNAGADH: A 17-year-old girl was killed by a leopard at Kasan village under the Shetrunji wildlife division in Gujarat's Junagadh district, an official said on Saturday.

The victim, Aartiben Makwana, was attacked by the big cat at a farm when she was washing clothes on Thursday evening, said Dushyant Vasavada, Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), Junagadh.

Makwana died in a hospital in Mahuva town hours later, said another Forest official.

He said the leopard dragged Makwana by her throat some distance away but fled after labourers working in the field raised an alarm.

The deceased was a daughter of a migrant labourer, he added.

In a separate incident, a 14-year-old girl was mauled to death on Monday by two Asiatic lions in Dhanfuliya village in Vanthali taluka in Junagadh district.