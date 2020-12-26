Patna diary

Rajesh K Thakur By

Adventure junkies can get a 250-foot-high in Rajgir

Come 2021, adventure junkies would have a new place to get their adrenaline soaring. Rajgir is likely to turn home to a glass-bridge skywalk in the next few months, making it the second destination after Sikkim’s Pelling to have one.

The 85-foot-long and six-foot-wide glass bridge has been built to promote adventure tourism at Rajgir, the home district of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who recently inspected it. The 250-foot-high bridge in the lap of the hills is likely to add heft to Rajgir’s already widespread international fame.

With power comes the responsibility to conserve it

With power comes the responsibility to conserve it. That is what Bihar’s energy department is trying to achieve through this catchy slogan: Conserve Energy for a Brighter Tomorrow.

To drive home the point about its slogan, the department has roped in multimedia vans to traverse every nook and cranny of the State to enlighten people on energy conservation, all the while ensuring round-the-clock power availability to them.

The vans were recently flagged off by the CMD of the State’s energy department, Sanjeev Hans, as part of the National Energy Conservation Day. Hans says their aim is to educate the consumers on a 10-point agenda on conserving energy.

“The consumers are being encouraged to replace incandescent light with compact fluorescent or LED bulbs,” Hans says.

Beggar-free Patna by March, says Minister

If all goes according to the plan, Patna may well become a beggar-free city by March 2021. The social welfare department is going all guns blazing under the Bhikhshavriti Niwaran Yojan to achieve this lofty ideal.

As per estimates, the State has around 30,000 beggars, including the nearly 2,200 in Patna. Through targeted schemes, the officials aim to rehabilitate them. Recently, the minister of the department concerned, Ashok Kumar Chaudhary, gave financial assistance of `10,000 each to 18 beggars to help them start their own small scale ventures in Patna.

Carmel High School marks virtual Christmas

At a time when the all-pervasive Covid-19 scare is showing no sign of any let up, Patna’s prestigious Carmel High School organised a Virtual Christmas programme on December 22.

Holy candles of enlightenment were lit with prayers marking the occasion. Captivating carol and Christmas Tree Décor competitions were organised in strict adherence to social distancing norms.

A skit — The Shooting Star — depicting the birth of Jesus was presented by students while teachers presented the song Mary’s Boy Child. Principal Sister M Serena A C and vice-principal sister M Promodini A C shared their messages of love and peace.

