STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

RLP chief Hanuman Beniwal quits NDA in protest against farm laws

Beniwal announced his decision to break ties with the NDA after he arrived at a protest spot at Shahjahanpur on the Rajasthan-Haryana border, along with thousands of farmers from Rajasthan

Published: 26th December 2020 06:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2020 07:53 PM   |  A+A-

Hanuman Beniwal

Hanuman Beniwal (Photo: Twitter / Hanuman Beniwal)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) chief and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal has finally quit the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in protest against the three farm laws that have provoked a massive agitation by farmers in the country.

Beniwal announced his decision to break ties with the NDA after he arrived at a protest spot at Shahjahanpur on the Rajasthan-Haryana border, along with thousands of farmers from Rajasthan on Saturday afternoon.

Addressing protesters, Beniwal, a Lok Sabha MP from Rajasthan's Nagaur seat, asserted, “We won't stand with anyone who is against the rights and interests of farmers of the country.” The decision to exit the NDA came exactly a week after Beniwal resigned from three Parliamentary committees last week.

Last Saturday, Beniwal had announced his plan to take over 2 lakh farmers from Rajasthan on a ‘March to Delhi’ in support of the agitating farmers.

Beniwal confessed he was perturbed by the BJP "cheating the farmers". Since the farmers were suffering on the roads for the last 31 days, his conscience "didn’t allow him to stay on in the NDA when his rural brethren were in dire distress." The MP threatened to resign from the Lok Sabha too and requested the central government not to unleash violence on the non-violent farmers as it would lead to severe consequences.

A prominent Jat leader, Beniwal enjoys considerable support among the youth and the community in districts like Nagaur, Barmer and the Shekhawati belt of Rajasthan. Beniwal had launched the RLP in Rajasthan after quitting the BJP before the 2018 state elections and though he allied with the BJP ahead of the 2019 general elections, he has been quite critical of the farm laws and has extended vocal support to the farmers' movement.

He exhorted farmers of Alwar district to join him in his march to Delhi and stated he would not join hands with any party that is against the farmers’ interest and welfare.

Soon after quitting the NDA, Beniwal also tweeted in Hindi that his party was disassociating from the NDA on account of the anti-farm bills by the BJP-led government. The RLP is the latest member of the NDA to leave the alliance which earlier has seen high-profile exits of the Shiv Sena last year and the Akali Dal in September after facing a backlash from farmers in Punjab.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rashtriya Loktantrik Party Farm Laws farmers protest Hanuman Beniwal
India Matters
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Actor Rajinikanth's health 'progressing well' but blood pressure still 'high'
(Image for representation) Scientists working at a Pharmaceuticals facility in for efforts on an experimental coronavirus antibody drug. (File Photo | AP)
UK scientists trial instant immunity antibody drug treatment for COVID-19
For representational purposes
Is the coriander in your kitchen affecting your health?
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
‘Jhatka’ or ‘halal’ display to become must for eateries in south Delhi shops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Arya Rajendran (Photo: Special arrangement)
21-year-old BSc student Arya Rajendran to become Kerala's youngest Mayor
Actor and Politician Rajinikanth (File Photo | EPS)
Superstar Rajinikanth hospitalised in Hyderabad due to high blood pressure
Gallery
A man dressed as Santa riding a bike on GST road in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
A pandemic Christmas: Masked up devotees attend mass, follow social distancing norms
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp