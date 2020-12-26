STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Shiv Sena, anti-BJP parties should unite under UPA banner: Saamana

 In West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee is waging a lonely battle. The country's opposition party should stand by her at this time, the editorial said.

Published: 26th December 2020 01:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2020 01:59 PM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Photo | PTI)

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Congress, which is in the opposition at the national level, has turned "feeble and disintegrated", Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' said on Saturday, and suggested that all anti-BJP parties, including the Sena, should come together under the UPA banner to provide a formidable alternative.

It said that those in power at the Centre were indifferent towards the ongoing farmers' protest, and "ineffective" opposition is the most prominent reason behind the government's apathy.

The 'Saamana' also said that instead of blaming the central government, the main opposition party should introspect about its leadership issue.

"Farmers are protesting on the national capital borders. But the rulers in Delhi are completely indifferent towards this agitation. The disintegrated and feeble opposition party is the main reason behind the government's indifference. Ineffective opposition is leading to this disintegration of democracy," it said.

"Instead of blaming the government, the opposition party should introspect. There has to be a mass appeal to the opposition leadership.

But on this front, that party is standing on the brink," it said.

"Rahul Gandhi individually is putting up a strong fight, but something is lacking. The present condition of the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) is like an NG0. Even the UPA constituents do not seem to have taken the farmers' protest seriously. There is no clarity about what these constituents exactly do," the Marathi daily said.

"NCP chief Sharad Pawar is an independent personality at the national level. In West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee is waging a lonely battle. The country's opposition party should stand by her at this time. Mamata Banerjee has contacted only Pawar and he is going to Bengal. But this should have been done under the leadership of the Congress," it said.

"Trinamool Congress, Shiv Sena, Akali Dal, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Akhilesh Yadav, Jaganmohan Reddy's YSR Congress, K Chandrasekhar Rao from Telangana, Odisha's Naveen Patnaik, Karnataka's H D Kumaraswamy are all against the BJP, but they are not part of the Congress-led UPA.

Unless all of them join the UPA, the opposition cannot provide a formidable alternative," it added.

"Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was arrested in Delhi (during a protest march over farm laws); Rahul Gandhi was publicly ridiculed by the BJP; the Thackeray government in Maharashtra is not allowed to function; BJP leaders are on record saying that the prime minister was instrumental in toppling the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh. All this is not good for democracy," it said.

The onus of ensuring that the situation does not deteriorate further is on the Congress party, 'Saamana' said.

"Senior Congress leaders like Ahmed Patel, Motilal Vora are no more.

There is no clarity on who will lead the Congress and what the future of the UPA is.

Just like there is no party other than the BJP in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), there is no one else in the UPA.

But the BJP is in complete power and they have powerful leadership in Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.

The UPA has none," it said.

"Alarm bells are ringing that if the Congress does not give a serious thought to these issues, then future looks difficult for everyone," it added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shiv Sena Bengal Elections 2021
India Matters
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Actor Rajinikanth's health 'progressing well' but blood pressure still 'high'
(Image for representation) Scientists working at a Pharmaceuticals facility in for efforts on an experimental coronavirus antibody drug. (File Photo | AP)
UK scientists trial instant immunity antibody drug treatment for COVID-19
For representational purposes
Is the coriander in your kitchen affecting your health?
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
‘Jhatka’ or ‘halal’ display to become must for eateries in south Delhi shops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Arya Rajendran (Photo: Special arrangement)
21-year-old BSc student Arya Rajendran to become Kerala's youngest Mayor
Actor and Politician Rajinikanth (File Photo | EPS)
Superstar Rajinikanth hospitalised in Hyderabad due to high blood pressure
Gallery
A man dressed as Santa riding a bike on GST road in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
A pandemic Christmas: Masked up devotees attend mass, follow social distancing norms
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp