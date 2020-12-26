STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Upset over marriage refusal, 22-year-old woman self-immolates in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi

Police said the incident took place in the Sirathu township under the Saini police station area on Tuesday, and added that the couple were from different communities.

Published: 26th December 2020 01:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2020 01:35 PM   |  A+A-

Marriage

For representational purposes

By PTI

KAUSHAMBI: A 22-year-old woman has died after allegedly dousing herself with kerosene in a township here and setting herself alight, with her family claiming she was upset as the man she was in a relationship with had refused to marry her.

Police said the incident took place in the Sirathu township under the Saini police station area on Tuesday, and added that the couple were from different communities.

The woman was initially rushed to the district hospital, and from there, referred to the SRN Hospital in Allahabad where she succumbed to injuries on Friday night, the police said.

Superintendent of Police Abhinandan said an FIR has been lodged against the man, who was identified as Achchey Sonkar, based on a complaint from the mother of the deceased.

Further action is being initiated, he added.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kaushambi Kaushambi Crime Uttar Pradesh Crime Uttar Pradesh
India Matters
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Actor Rajinikanth's health 'progressing well' but blood pressure still 'high'
(Image for representation) Scientists working at a Pharmaceuticals facility in for efforts on an experimental coronavirus antibody drug. (File Photo | AP)
UK scientists trial instant immunity antibody drug treatment for COVID-19
For representational purposes
Is the coriander in your kitchen affecting your health?
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
‘Jhatka’ or ‘halal’ display to become must for eateries in south Delhi shops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Arya Rajendran (Photo: Special arrangement)
21-year-old BSc student Arya Rajendran to become Kerala's youngest Mayor
Actor and Politician Rajinikanth (File Photo | EPS)
Superstar Rajinikanth hospitalised in Hyderabad due to high blood pressure
Gallery
A man dressed as Santa riding a bike on GST road in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
A pandemic Christmas: Masked up devotees attend mass, follow social distancing norms
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp