Anil Deshmukh urges CBI to declare if Sushant Singh Rajput's death was 'murder or suicide'

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Sunday asked the central government’s premium probe agency Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to reveal whether Sushant Singh Rajput death was a suicide or murder.

He said that it has been more than five months still the CBI has not submitted its probe report.

“The CBI hastily snatched the Sushant Singh Rajput probe from the Mumbai police. Now, they should table the probe report before the people. The people of India want to know from CBI whether film actor Sushant Singh Rajput was died because of suicide or something else. It is more than five months,” Deshmukh said adding that the people also do ask him about this case probe report as home minister of the state.

He said, “It is the right of the people to know the truth in this case. The CBI needs to come out clean and clear over this issue as early as possible".

Earlier the doctors who were part of the probe team had reportedly claimed that it was suicide and they did not find any foul play in this case. It also endorsed the earlier finding of Mumbai police in this case. However, CBI neither endorsed this report nor made it public.

Ahead of the Bihar elections, Sushant Singh Rajput suicide issue was raised and demanded that son of the Bihar will get justice.

On August 19, the Supreme Court had upheld the transfer of an FIR, lodged by Rajput's father at Patna against the actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and others for allegedly abetting his suicide, to the CBI.

The central agency had then taken over the probe from Bihar Police.

In October, the medical board of the New Delhi-based All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) had ruled out murder in the death of Rajput, terming it "a case of hanging and death by suicide".