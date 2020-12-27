STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP involved in horse-trading in West Bengal: Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh

Singh was in Durg to take part in the condolence meeting to pay tribute to senior Congress leader Motilal Vora who died on December 21.

Published: 27th December 2020 10:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2020 10:37 PM   |  A+A-

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijaya Singh

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijaya Singh (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

DURG: Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Sunday alleged that the BJP was involved in "horse-trading" in the poll-bound West Bengal.

Slamming Singh, BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Saroj Pandey tweeted in Hindi:" When you (Singh) were Chief Minister (of Madhya Pradesh), then what were you buying in the hotel in Khajuraho in 1995 to topple the BJP government in Gujarat.

Why were you putting your black money as a 'charagah' (pasture)".

When asked by reporters in Durg about some MLAs of ruling TMC in West Bengal, where elections are due in 2021, joining the BJP, Singh said, "All these things are a money game.

ALSO READ | Sourav Ganguly holds meeting with Bengal Governor Dhankhar amid speculation of him joining politics

The BJP had amassed a huge sum of black money which they are using for horse-trading. They (BJP) have amassed a lot of black money.

"The way animals were earlier sold in the mandis (markets), nowadays MLAs are being sold," he added.

Singh was in Durg to take part in the condolence meeting to pay tribute to senior Congress leader Motilal Vora who died on December 21.

He said many constituents of the BJP-led NDA are walking out of the bloc.

"Very soon Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will have to separate from them," Singh added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Digvijaya Singh Bengal assembly elections Bengal polls 2021 BJP
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka may expect Covid-19 surge in coming weeks, says task force
A man reacts as a health worker takes his nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in Jammu, India, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID making itself antibody resistant? India already has 19 variants of coronavirus
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
Anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare (File | AP)
Anna Hazare threatens to launch his 'last protest' for farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's renowned sexpert Dr Mahinder Watsa dies at 96 in Mumbai
Tribute 2020: Remembering Irrfan Khan, Kobe Bryant, Rishi Kapoor, SPB, Sushant Singh Rajput, others
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp