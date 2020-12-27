STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Body of missing 11-year-old boy found in Rajasthan's Alwar: Police

The body of Nirmal Bairwa was found with its nose and ears amputated, police said.

Representational Image

By PTI

JAIPUR: The body of an 11-year-old boy was found on Sunday, a day after he went missing in Rajasthan's Alwar district, police said.

The body of Nirmal Bairwa was found with its nose and ears amputated, they added.

A complaint of abduction was filed at the Malakheda police station on Saturday and the body of the missing boy was found in a field on Sunday, Alwar Superintendent of Police Tejaswini Gautam said.

She said the post-mortem will be conducted on Monday, adding that evidence is being collected to probe the crime.

Prima facie, it seems to be a case of murder owing to a property dispute, the police said.

