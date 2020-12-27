STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BSF jawan shoots self with service rifle in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

Published: 27th December 2020 09:03 PM

By PTI

JAMMU: A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan allegedly shot himself dead with his service rifle at a camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Sunday, officials said.

Constable PK Dass, posted in 168th battalion, was on sentry duty when he shot himself with his rifle at Uchad camp in Mendhar area, they said.

Dass was taken to the sub-district hospital and was later referred to the Military Hospital in Udhampur where he succumbed to the injuries.

The reason behind him taking such an extreme step was not known immediately, the officials said.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)

