Case against over 1000 farmers in Uttarakhand for marching towards Delhi

The police had tried to stop the farmers by force responding to which the farmers defied the ban and went ahead. 

Published: 27th December 2020 07:41 PM

Tent housing and tractor trolleys as farmer remain camped on a blocked Delhi-Jaipur highway in protest against farm laws at at Shahjanpur border in Delhi-Jaipur highway. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand police has registered case against over 1000 farmers after they marched towards Delhi breaking the barricading by Udham Singh Nagar district police. 

Daleep Singh Kunwar, senior superintendent of police (SSP), US Nagar said, “Inquiry in being conducted into the matter. The case has been registered under sections of Indian Penal Code and Disaster Management Act 2005".

The case has been registered under sections 147 (Rioting), 148 (Rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty.), 353 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant.), 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease danger¬ous to life.) and under 51 b of Disaster Management Act 2005. 

Many of then left their vehicles and chose to either walk on foot or take lift from other vehicles going to Delhi.

Farmer clashed with police in Udham Singh Nagar district on Friday of after the police tried to stop them from leaving for Delhi.

The farmers were marching towards the national capital to join the farmers’ agitation on the call of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU).  Footage has surfaced in which a tractor is pushing over a police barricade. 

Tajendra Singh Virk, president, Terai Kisan Sanghthan said, “The police has registered the case wrongly to scare us from joining our brothers in Delhi. They should realize that we are not the one who will be intimidated by their unfair acts."

On December 22, Uttarakhand High Court issued notice to the state government while hearing a public interest litigation alleging non-implementation of the 'Uttarakhand Hills Consolidation of Holdings and Land Reforms Act, 2016' despite persistent and prolonged demand of the people.

The respondents have to respond to the notice within four weeks of time. The PIL is filed by Kewalanand Tiwari 'Fakeer', a resident of Almora district.

The petition alleged that the inaction and apathy on the part of the respondents, in this regard, has led a large number of farmers, workers and youths to a state of occupational desperation and utter hopelessness with seemingly no resolution in sight. 

"Presently lakhs of landowners left their villages in search of some alternative livelihood and migrated to cities due to wanting of agricultural viability and sustainability in the hilly areas states that the practice of agriculture and the cultivation of crops in the fragmented and scattered (un-consolidated) plots in the hilly areas has been very difficult, tough and economically unviable," said the petition. 

