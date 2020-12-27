STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19 active caseload slips to 2.78 lakh as India registers lowest daily infections after nearly six months

In a statement, the ministry said the country has reported a trend of sustained decrease in the number of active cases.

Published: 27th December 2020 01:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2020 01:26 PM   |  A+A-

Indians wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus shop at a market in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)

Indians wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus shop at a market in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The COVID-19 active caseload in the country dipped to 2.78 lakh on Sunday, the lowest after 170 days, the Union Health Ministry said.

In a statement, the ministry said the country has reported a trend of sustained decrease in the number of active cases.

"India's present active caseload consists of just 2.74 per cent of India's total positive cases," it said.

The total recovered cases stand at 97,61,538.

The gap between recovered and active cases, that is steadily increasing, is nearing 95 lakh and presently stands at 94,82,848, the ministry said.

"The difference in the new recoveries outnumbering new cases has also improved the recovery rate to 95.82 per cent.

The ministry said the daily new caseload dropped below 19,000 after 6 months.

A total of 18,732 were added to the national tally in the last 24 hours.

The new added cases were 18,653 on July 1.

The ministry said 76.52 per cent of the new cases are concentrated in 10 states and UTs.

"Kerala reported the highest daily new cases at 3,527. It is followed by Maharashtra with 2,854 new cases," it said.

India's COVID-19 tally of cases climbed to 1,01,87,850 on Sunday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 India Coronavirus Active Cases India Coronavirus Recovery Rate
India Matters
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Actor Rajinikanth's health 'progressing well' but blood pressure still 'high'
(Image for representation) Scientists working at a Pharmaceuticals facility in for efforts on an experimental coronavirus antibody drug. (File Photo | AP)
UK scientists trial instant immunity antibody drug treatment for COVID-19
For representational purposes
Is the coriander in your kitchen affecting your health?
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
‘Jhatka’ or ‘halal’ display to become must for eateries in south Delhi shops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Good News! After six months, India sees lowest daily COVID19 cases
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | India trains workforce for COVID19 vaccine rollout
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp