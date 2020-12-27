STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Digital campaign against Centre's farmer policy got huge response: Trinamool

The #ModiAgainstFarmers, the hashtag with which the party aims at highlighting "the rising crimes against farmers" of the country, has trended on Twitter, the TMC said in a statement.

Published: 27th December 2020 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2020 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Trinamool Congress on Saturday claimed that its digital media campaign against the Narendra Modi government's policy towards the farming community has got a huge response on Twitter.

The #ModiAgainstFarmers, the hashtag with which the party aims at highlighting "the rising crimes against farmers" of the country, has trended on Twitter, the TMC said in a statement.

"Currently, #ModiAgainstFarmers has been trending at number 3 in India. It is unfortunate that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the farmers of the country are witnessing a government that is truly anti-farmer," it said.

TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday spoke to farmers protesting near Delhi against three new farm laws of the Centre and assured them that her party stands by them, a TMC leader said.

The ruling party in West Bengal had also sent a five- member delegation to interact with the agitating farmers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ModiAgainstFarmers Trinamool Farmers Protests Farm Laws Mamata Banerjee
India Matters
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Actor Rajinikanth's health 'progressing well' but blood pressure still 'high'
(Image for representation) Scientists working at a Pharmaceuticals facility in for efforts on an experimental coronavirus antibody drug. (File Photo | AP)
UK scientists trial instant immunity antibody drug treatment for COVID-19
For representational purposes
Is the coriander in your kitchen affecting your health?
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
‘Jhatka’ or ‘halal’ display to become must for eateries in south Delhi shops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Arya Rajendran (Photo: Special arrangement)
21-year-old BSc student Arya Rajendran to become Kerala's youngest Mayor
Actor and Politician Rajinikanth (File Photo | EPS)
Superstar Rajinikanth hospitalised in Hyderabad due to high blood pressure
Gallery
A man dressed as Santa riding a bike on GST road in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
A pandemic Christmas: Masked up devotees attend mass, follow social distancing norms
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp