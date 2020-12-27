Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek breaks silence on 'bhaipo' row

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Replying to BJP’s relentless "tolabaj bhaipo" (extortionist nephew) jibe, West Bengal Chief Minister’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee hit back saying if anyone can prove his involvement in any malpractice, he will hang himself on gallows set up by the saffron camp.

In a veiled attack at Suvendu Adhikari, Abhishek while addressing a rally in Diamond Harbour on Sunday, said, "You (Suvendu) were seen accepting money in Narada sting operation. You are an accused in Sarada chit fund scam. Then who is the extortionist".

Targeting BJP’s national vice president Mukul Roy, once second-in-command in the TMC, Abhishek said, "They are saying Bhaipo is a tolabaaj (nephew is an extortionist). Let them prove it. I challenge them. Instead, they are the ones who are entangled with Saradha and Narada scams, not me. CBI is not investigating me, the central agency is investigating them. And yet they call me corrupt. How do they have the temerity to do so? If my involvement is proved I will accept my death. You set up a gallows where I will hang myself".

This was the first time that Abhishek publicly made a statement on the ‘nephew’ row. He also said if the BJP leaders have guts, they should drop his name, instead of uttering the word nephew.

"BJP leaders like Kailash Vijaywargiya and Dilip Ghosh are gundas. Dilip Ghosh has threatened to beat up and even kill anyone who protests against the BJP and its supporters. He has even threatened to beat up the police. They are spineless leaders," he said.

Referring to Suvendu’s decision to join the BJP, the MP from Diamond Harbour said like the coronavirus is the hidden enemy, he too lay hidden in the TMC for so many years. "He is an asymptomatic traitor. If he is ashamed for having been associated with the Trinamool for 21 years, then why is he still living in the same household with his father and brother? His father and brother are still in TMC. One who cannot get the lotus to bloom in his own family is out there to ensure lotus blooms across Bengal," Abhishek fumed.