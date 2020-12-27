STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New COVID strain: Uttarakhand govt tracks down 227 UK returnees

Notably, the new strain of Covid which spreads 70% more rapidly has been found in the United Kingdom forcing stringent lockdown in southern parts of the country. 

Published: 27th December 2020

COVID-19

An effigy of the year 2020 depicting 'coronasur' at Worli in Mumbai Sunday. (Photo | PTI)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand government has tracked total of 227 people who have returned from the United Kingdom to the state. 

The state health department is now busy tracing the contact history along with simultaneously taking samples for the COVID-19 test to check further spreading of the new strain. 

Dr Pankaj, nodal officer of Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme said, "We have tracked all 227 people who had travelled to the United Kingdom in last one month. Out of total, 138 are from Dehradun only."

However, no one has been found positive with new strain in Uttarakhand so far. 

Till Sunday evening, 89645 cases were detected in Uttarakhand out of which 81383 have been recovered. 

The hill state has shown a recovery rate of 90.78%. Close to 1483 people have lost their lives to the viral infection. 

The number of active cases stands at 5625 in the state till Sunday evening.

Meanwhile, a woman was detected positive at the Uttarakhand-Uttar Pradesh border on Sunday in a rapid antigen test conducted by the state government authorities. She has been advised to stay in home isolation. This is probably the first instance where a person has been detected positive on tests conducted at the borders.

