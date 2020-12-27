STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Newly-inducted MLAs widening cracks in Bengal BJP?

A section of functionaries in BJP’s Bengal chapter raised question on what will be the electoral dividend the party will get in the upcoming Assembly elections by inducting four MLAs.

Published: 27th December 2020 06:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2020 08:28 PM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | EPS/shekhar yadav)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Even as the saffron camp recently inducted four MLAs from Trinamool and Congress, a section of functionaries in the Bengal BJP has raised questions over the electoral dividend the party will get in the upcoming assembly state elections. The functionaries have stated that none of these MLAs from Nagrakata, Gazole, Barrackpore and Purulia seats managed to secure a lead for their own party in last year's general elections. BJP was leading on all the four assembly seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. 

Other than Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee’s trusted lieutenant, seven TMC MLAs, two from Left front, one Congress legislator and one ruling party’s sitting MP joined the BJP in a mega joining event in the presence of Amit Shah on December 19.

Three TMC MLAs, Sukra Munda from Nagrakata, Dipali Biswas from Gazole, Shilbhadra Dutta from Barrackpore and Congress legislator Sudip Mukherjee were among those who changed their political alignment and joined the BJP. Dipali, who was elected in the 2016 Assembly elections on CPI(M) ticket, had later defected to the BJP.

"On these four seats, the TMC secured victory in the 2016 Assembly elections. But in the tooth and nail fight in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, our party performed impressively in these four Assembly constituencies and the sitting MLAs contested our candidates. As a performer on behalf of the ruling party, these four elected representatives failed to deliver in their own turfs. How will their inclusion in the BJP help us to secure electoral dividend in the upcoming Assembly polls,’’ said a senior BJP leader.

Intra-party discontent among the functionaries in the BJP’s lower-tier surfaced after a number of party workers migrated from the TMC and joined the saffron camp. The party’s old workers expressed their displeasure opposing the entry of new faces in the party who used to be their arch-rivals. Many district-level leaders were against the inclusion of the newcomers who allegedly unleashed attacks on the foot-soldiers of the BJP.

Sources in the BJP’s state leadership said the party’s national leadership is taking the final call on the inclusion of workers from other political parties. 

"The leaders in Delhi are taking the decisions. Our opinion or objection has no role to play,’’ said a BJP leader.

The heat of discontent reached the BJP’s state-level hierarchy and the party had to showcause one of the general secretaries Sayantan Basu and women wing president Agnimitra Paul for opposing the inclusion of TMC MLA Jitendra Tiwari.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
West Bengal BJP West Bengal elections 2021 West Bengal polls 2021
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka may expect Covid-19 surge in coming weeks, says task force
A man reacts as a health worker takes his nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in Jammu, India, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID making itself antibody resistant? India already has 19 variants of coronavirus
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
Anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare (File | AP)
Anna Hazare threatens to launch his 'last protest' for farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's renowned sexpert Dr Mahinder Watsa dies at 96 in Mumbai
Tribute 2020: Remembering Irrfan Khan, Kobe Bryant, Rishi Kapoor, SPB, Sushant Singh Rajput, others
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp