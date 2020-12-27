STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Pak may raise tensions along LoC to divert attention from internal issues: Top Army commander 

On winter posturing along the LoC wherein infiltration is more likely through lower heights, Lt Gen B S Raju said there are reports of 200-250 terrorists in launch pads in PoK looking for a chance.

Published: 27th December 2020 03:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2020 03:40 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Army soldiers patrol Line of Control LOC in Rajouri district. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: With the onset of winter, the likelihood of Pakistan making desperate attempts to raise tensions along the Line of Control to divert attention from its internal issues can't be ruled out, according to a top Army commander here.

In an interaction, Lt Gen B S Raju, who heads the strategically-located XV Corps of the Army that is responsible for maintaining vigil along the LoC and tackling militancy in the hinterland, said there are continued reports of 200-250 terrorists in launch pads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) looking for a chance to infiltrate.

The top Army officer also spoke about the just-concluded District Development Council elections and said he was happy that the polls were held peacefully and the people got to vote to invigorate grassroots democracy in Jammu and Kashmir.

"It is now time for the elected representatives to work for the people and for the people to seek delivery in terms of development activity," he said.

On winter posturing along the LoC wherein infiltration is more likely through lower heights, he said there are continued reports of 200-250 terrorists in launch pads in PoK looking for a chance to infiltrate.

"They will try to exploit bad weather to infiltrate, but the security forces are focusing on both direct infiltration into Kashmir through the LoC and those attempted through the south of Pir Panjal.

The deployment on the LoC is robust and supported by layers of surveillance devices," he said.

In order to divert "the attention of its people from internal issues, Pakistan may like to escalate tensions along the border by pushing in terrorists even during peak of winter or resorting to ceasefire violations.

In both eventualities, we are ready and will give a befitting response to any such misadventure," the Army commander said.

By internal political unrest in Pakistan, the top Army officer was referring to the threat given to the Imran Khan government by an alliance of 11 political parties -- the Pakistan Democratic Movement -- to resign by January 31 next year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pakistan Indian Army LoC Lt Gen B S Raju Line of Control
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka may expect Covid-19 surge in coming weeks, says task force
A man reacts as a health worker takes his nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in Jammu, India, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID making itself antibody resistant? India already has 19 variants of coronavirus
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
Anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare (File | AP)
Anna Hazare threatens to launch his 'last protest' for farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's renowned sexpert Dr Mahinder Watsa dies at 96 in Mumbai
Tribute 2020: Remembering Irrfan Khan, Kobe Bryant, Rishi Kapoor, SPB, Sushant Singh Rajput, others
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp