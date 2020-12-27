PM urges manufacturers to ensure world-class products are made in country

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In his last 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast of the year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that people have supported 'vocal for local' campaign and asked manufacturers and industry leaders to ensure that world-class products are made in the country.

The outgoing year saw the spirit of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' echo in society, he said.

Noting that the issue of single-use plastic could not be discussed much due to the COVID-19 pandemic this year, he asserted that ridding the country of single-use plastic is one of the resolves for the new year.

Modi also asked people to use Kashmiri saffron and said that his government is working to make it a "globally popular brand".

The GI tag has given it a unique identity, he said.

During his address, he also paid tributes to several revered Sikh personalities, including sons of Guru Gobind Singh, saying their sacrifices helped keep our culture safe.

"We pay tributes to the brave Chaar Sahibzaade, we remember Mata Gujri, we recall the greatness of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji.

We remain indebted to these greats for their sacrifices and their spirit of compassion," he said.

He also urged citizens to resolve to make the country free from single-use plastic and appreciated the efforts by some people for undertaking cleanliness drive.

"We have to think how garbage gets on beaches and mountains in the first place; after all, it is one amongst us who leaves this garbage there, we should take a resolve that we will not leave garbage at all," the Prime Minister said.

"We should take a vow that we will not litter, this is the first resolve of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan. I want to remind you of one more thing which couldn't be discussed that much because of Corona. We have to make our country free from single-use plastic; this should also be one of the resolutions for 2021," he added.

Addressing the nation through 72nd edition of his monthly radio programme and the last 'Mann Ki Baat' of the year 2020 on Sunday, PM Modi mentioned about Pradeep Sangwan from Gurugram who is running a campaign "Healing Himalayas" since 2016.

"He along with his team and volunteers go to different areas of Himalayas and clear the plastic garbage left behind by tourists. He has cleared tonnes of plastic," he said.

He also highlighted a similar effort by a couple from Karnataka.

"A couple from Karnataka- Anudeep and Miusha got married last month in November. After marriage, many couples go on a trip but decided to clear the garbage on Someshwar Beach of Karnataka. Several others also joined him. They collected over 800-kilogram garbage from there," he added

Modi appealed to people to buy "unique" Kashmiri saffron and asserted that the government wants to make it a globally popular brand. He said that Kashmiri saffron represents the rich cultural heritage of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that exports of Kashmiri saffron will increase after getting Geographical Indication Tag and it will the government's efforts to make a self-reliant India.

"It is said that Abul Fazal was one of the main courtiers in emperor Akbar's court. Once after a visit to Kashmir, he said that the scenic beauty of Kashmir can make even irritated and short-tempered people dance with joy. In fact, he was referring to saffron fields of Kashmir. Saffron has been associated with Kashmir for centuries. Kashmir saffron is mainly grown in areas such as Pulwama, Budgam and Kishtwar," he said.

"In May this year, the Kashmiri Saffron was given the Geographical Indication Tag or GI tag; through this, we want to make Kashmiri Saffron a globally popular brand," he added.

The Prime Minister said that Kashmiri saffron is popular as a spice on a global scale with many medicinal properties.

"It has a strong aroma, rich colour, and its threads are long and thick which enhance its medicinal value. It represents the rich cultural heritage of Jammu and Kashmir. If we talk about quality then Kashmiri saffron is very unique and it is entirely different from saffron of other countries," PM Modi said.

"Kashmiri saffron has got a different identity after GI tag recognition. After getting GI tag certification, Kashmir saffron was launched in a supermarket in Dubai. Now its exports will increase. It will further strengthen our efforts to make a self-reliant India. Especially, saffron farmers will be benefitted.

PM Modi highlighted that several saffron farmers are engaged in selling of their produce through e-trading.

"In Pulwama, Abdul Majid Wani is selling GI tagged saffron with the help of National Saffron Mission through e-trading at Pampore trading centre. Like him, many people in Kashmir are engaged in this activity. Next time you plan to buy saffron, you plan to buy Kashmiri saffron only. The warmth of Kashmiri people is such that it lends a distinct taste to its saffron," he said.

