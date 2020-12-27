STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
With worsening Centre-State relations, country could break like Soviet Union, says Shiv Sena

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led party's editorial further alleged that the Central government hit the ground to save actor Kangana Ranaut and journalist Arnab Goswami.

Published: 27th December 2020 11:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2020 11:34 AM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena launched a scathing attack against the BJP-led Central government stating that the relations between the Centre and States are worsening and cautioned that "it will not take much time for states in our country to break away like the Soviet Union".The editorial of in Shiv Sena's mouthpiece, Saamana, on Sunday said that the Supreme Court has forgotten its obligation in several matters.

"If the Central government does not realise that they are harming people for political gains, it will not take much time for States in our country to break away like the Soviet Union. The year 2020 has to be looked at, creating a question mark on the capacity and credibility of the central government," it said.

The Marathi daily said that BJP leader Vijayvargiya made a sensational disclosure, saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made a special effort to overthrow the Congress' Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh. "What if our Prime Minister is taking a special interest in destabilising State governments? The Prime Minister belongs to the country. The country stands as a federation. Even the states which do not have BJP governments, those states also talk about national interest. This feeling is being killed," it said. The Shiv Sena also accused the Centre of attempting to oust Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee from power in West Bengal.

"Political defeats in a democracy are very common but the way Central government is being used to oust Mamata Banerjee is painful," it said.

"Large-scale rallies and roadshows are going on and the country's Home Minister is leading it. At the same time, night curfew is required in states like Maharashtra to avoid congestion in the context of coronavirus. The rulers break the rules and the public has to pay," it further said.

Shiv Sena alleged that Chinese troops entered India's boundaries but the country could not push them back, instead nationalism was used to divert attention from the crisis.

"Chinese troops entered India's border in 2020. They occupied our land. We could not push the Chinese troops back, but a new whip of nationalism was used to divert attention from the crisis. The boycott of Chinese goods and Chinese investment was promoted," it said.

The editorial hit out at the Centre over the relief package to deal with economic crisis after COVID-19 outbreak.

"The whole world was in trouble but the US gave a good package to its citizens struggling with the economic crisis. This package is such that every US citizen will have 65,000 rupees per month in their bank account. Same happened in Brazil and Europe, but Indian citizens were left empty-handed even after the year ended," it said.

It further said that the construction of the new Parliament building will not change the situation. "Instead of constructing a new Parliament House building worth Rs 1,000 crores, the money should be spent on the health system, as prominent people of the country told Prime Minister Modi," read the editorial.

