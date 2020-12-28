STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

140 DDC members take oath across 10 districts in Jammu division

The 140 members were elected in the eight-phase polls between November 28 and December 19, the first democratic exercise in Jammu and Kashmir after the revocation of its special status under Art 370.

Published: 28th December 2020 10:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2020 10:11 PM   |  A+A-

Voters undergo thermal screening as they wait to cast their votes in the DDC polls at Suchetgarh village, about 25 km from Jammu. (File Photo | PTI)

Voters undergo thermal screening as they wait to cast their votes in the DDC polls at Suchetgarh village, about 25 km from Jammu. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: Newly elected members of the 10 District Development Councils in Jammu division took oath of office on Monday, marking the establishment of the three-tier panchayati raj system.

According to a government spokesperson, the members took oath in their respective district headquarters.

The 140 members were elected in the eight-phase elections between November 28 and December 19, the first democratic exercise in Jammu and Kashmir after the revocation of its special status under Article 370 of the Constitution and its bifurcation into union territories in August last year.

The counting of votes took place on December 22.

There are a total of 20 DDCs -- 10 each in Jammu and Kashmir -- in the Union Territory.

Each District Development Council (DDC) has 14 members.

Jammu Deputy Commissioner Sarita Chauhan administered the oath to the 14 DDC members, including five women, at a function here.

Four of them took oath in Dogri language, six in Hindi, three in English and one in Punjabi.

The DDC members, while talking to mediapersons, promised to work for development of their areas with utmost transparency and serve the people with a sense of great dedication and passion.

Similar swearing-in ceremonies took place in Kathua, Rajouri, Udhampur, Doda, Samba, Kishtwar, Ramban, Reasi and Poonch districts.

Administering the oath to the members, Udhampur District Development Commissioner Piyush Singla expressed hope that the development process at the grassroots level will get a boost with the establishment of the panchayati raj system.

Reasi District Development Commissioner Indu Kanwal Chib congratulated the new members and said the people have high hopes from democratic institutions and it is their responsibility to focus on development and welfare issues of the public.

It is the dawn of a new year and a step towards strengthening grassroots-level democracy, she added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir DDC polls
India Matters
For representational purposes
Super gonorrhea on the rise due to excessive antibiotic use in COVID-19 fight: Reports
Another headache? No data of non-elderly for Covid vaccination
Ajinkya Rahane, right, and teammate Shubman Gill embrace as they celebrate after winning the second cricket test between India and Australia. (Photo | AP)
Leader Ajinkya Rahane trumps Australia to series-levelling victory at MCG
A still from the movie Varthamanam
Regional Censor Board denies certificate to Malayalam film Varthamanam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's renowned sexpert Dr Mahinder Watsa dies at 96 in Mumbai
Tribute 2020: Remembering Irrfan Khan, Kobe Bryant, Rishi Kapoor, SPB, Sushant Singh Rajput, others
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp