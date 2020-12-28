STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Arnab Goswami bribed me to rig TRP': Arrested ex-CEO of BARC tells Mumbai police

The crime branch of Mumbai Police on December 24 nabbed 55-year-old Dasgupta in Pune district when he was heading for Pune from Goa.

Published: 28th December 2020 11:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2020 12:00 AM

Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami

Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami. (Photo | Twitter)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Former CEO of the Broadcast Research Audience Council (BARC) Parth Dasgupta has allegedly told the Mumbai police that Republic TV owner and Editor Arnab Goswami bribed him lakhs of rupees and costly wristwatch to promote his channels.

The Mumbai police also recovered over three kilograms of silver from Parth Dasgupta house. Dasgupta, who was CEO of BARC between 2013 to 2019 period told Mumbai police that this three kg silver was also bought by money given to him by Arnab Goswami to promote his English TV channel Republic TV and Hindi Republic Bharat.

The crime branch of Mumbai Police on December 24 nabbed 55-year-old Dasgupta in Pune district when he was heading for Pune from Goa. Police said that it has been proven that Dasgupta was connived with Arnab Goswami to rig the TRP rating.

“Dasgupta was shared the confidential data of people on whose houses the barometer was installed to measure the TRP. By using this data, Arnab Goswami bribed the household and asked them to watch their particular channels even though the household did not understand the English language. Some household were closed still the TV of those houses was on with particular channels. This thing was done on the instructions of the people who were involved in TRP scam,” said police in its affidavit submitted in court.

The police have so far arrested 15 people including Dasgupta in TRP scam.

