Bihar: Two 'extortionists' lynched by villagers in Sitamarhi district

By Express News Service

PATNA: A mob of villagers in Bihar’s Sitamarhi district lynched two men after they tried to extort money from a home guard at gunpoint on Monday.

The incident took place at Mayurba village under the Sonbarsha PS limits where the alleged extortionists had arrived on a bike seeking extortion from a home guard.

Sitamarhi SP Anil Kumar said the cops rescued the injured extortionists and rushed them to a hospital where they died.

The deceased have been identified as Sonu Paswan, 22, and Suraj Das, 25 of Sitamarhi. “One pistol with live bullets has been recovered from one of the accused.

Two FIRs have been lodged -- one by the home guard Upendra Yadav and the other by the police against an unknown person in the mob”, the SP said.

Upendra Yadav raised an alarm when the criminals tried to extort money from him at gunpoint. Soon, hundreds of villagers gathered and started thrashing the accused.

The police said home guard Yadav, a resident of Mayurava village, is a businessman. He was threatened with dire consequence if he did not pay the extortion money five days ago.

This is not an isolated incident of lynching reported in Bihar. Around half a dozen incidents of lynching were reported this year from across the state while 26 incidents of lynching were reported in 2019.