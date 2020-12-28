STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bihar: Two 'extortionists' lynched by villagers in Sitamarhi district

The incident took place at Mayurba village under the Sonbarsha PS limits where the alleged extortionists had arrived on a bike seeking extortion from a home guard. 

Published: 28th December 2020 10:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2020 10:11 PM   |  A+A-

lynching, mob lynching

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

PATNA: A mob of villagers in Bihar’s Sitamarhi district lynched two men after they tried to extort money from a home guard at gunpoint on Monday.

The incident took place at Mayurba village under the Sonbarsha PS limits where the alleged extortionists had arrived on a bike seeking extortion from a home guard. 

Sitamarhi SP Anil Kumar said the cops rescued the injured extortionists and rushed them to a hospital where they died.

The deceased have been identified as Sonu Paswan, 22, and Suraj Das, 25 of Sitamarhi. “One pistol with live bullets has been recovered from one of the accused. 

Two FIRs have been lodged -- one by the home guard Upendra Yadav and the other by the police against an unknown person in the mob”, the SP said.

Upendra Yadav raised an alarm when the criminals tried to extort money from him at gunpoint. Soon, hundreds of villagers gathered and started thrashing the accused.

The police said home guard Yadav, a resident of Mayurava village, is a businessman. He was threatened with dire consequence if he did not pay the extortion money five days ago.

This is not an isolated incident of lynching reported in Bihar. Around half a dozen incidents of lynching were reported this year from across the state while 26 incidents of lynching were reported in 2019.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
lynching Sitamarhi lynching extortionists lynched
India Matters
For representational purposes
Super gonorrhea on the rise due to excessive antibiotic use in COVID-19 fight: Reports
Another headache? No data of non-elderly for Covid vaccination
Ajinkya Rahane, right, and teammate Shubman Gill embrace as they celebrate after winning the second cricket test between India and Australia. (Photo | AP)
Leader Ajinkya Rahane trumps Australia to series-levelling victory at MCG
A still from the movie Varthamanam
Regional Censor Board denies certificate to Malayalam film Varthamanam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's renowned sexpert Dr Mahinder Watsa dies at 96 in Mumbai
Tribute 2020: Remembering Irrfan Khan, Kobe Bryant, Rishi Kapoor, SPB, Sushant Singh Rajput, others
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp