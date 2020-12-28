STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress warns Shiv Sena against criticising Sonia Gandhi, Rahul

Earlier, Sanjay Raut had called the Congress-led UPA an NGO and demanded that NCP chief Sharad Pawar should be made chairman of UPA  instead of Sonia Gadhi.

Published: 28th December 2020 09:50 PM

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Congress leaders expressed their displeasure over Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's criticism of Rahul Gandhi and the party in Sena’s mouthpiece Saamana.

Earlier, Sanjay Raut had called the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) an NGO and demanded that NCP chief Sharad Pawar should be made chairman of UPA  instead of Sonia Gadhi. Raut had also said that the UPA lacked influencing and dedicated leaders like Amit Shah and Narendra Modi.

Maharashtra Congress leader Ashok Chavan said that the Sena is a regional party and they had no alliance with Sena at national level. “Our alliance with Shiv Sena is limited to Maharashtra therefore they should not comment and teach us what Congress should do or not do? We are capable taking our own decisions,” Chavan said.

Another Congress leader Nasim Khan said that they will not tolerate anyt negative remark against Congress president Sonia Gandhi. “Sonia Gandhi is president of UPA and she will remain in future also. The government in Maharashtra was formed on a common minimum agenda that has to be honoured by Uddhav Thackeray government. It is not the only responsibility of the Congress to run the government, but chief minister also has to take all parties that are part of this government,” Nasim Khan said.

