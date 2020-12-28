ED issues notice to Sanjay Raut’s wife over PNC bank case

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena leader and editor of Saamana Sanjay Raut’s wife Varsha Raut has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Punjab National Co-operative (PNC) bank case.

Varsha Raut has been asked to appear before the ED on Tuesday According to a source, Pravin Raut, a close relative of Sanjay Raut has earlier been questioned and arrested by the ED.

“In the probe, some amount has been transferred from the bank account of Pravin Raut to Varsha Raut. ED wanted to know details of that particular transaction,” the source said.

However, Sanjay Raut has in his Rajya Sabha election affidavit mentioned that Pravin Raut has given some money to Varsha Rautas as loan.

On Saturday, NCP leader Eknath Khadse was also summoned by ED in connection with a Pune MIDC land case.

Khadse recently left the BJP blaming the party’ state leadership former for destroying his political career.

Moreover, Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik and his family members were also summoned by the ED earlier.

Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant said BJP is playing very dirty politics. He said ED has been clearly misused to target the political opponents.

