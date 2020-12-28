Jharkhand: Maoist wanted for killing SP among six hardcore rebels arrested

By Express News Service

RANCHI: In a major achievement, a joint team of Jharkhand Police and CRPF arrested six Maoists including three rebels with a bounty of Rs 10 lakh each on their heads.

According to Police, one of the arrested Maoists was also wanted for killing the then Pakur SP Amarjeet Balihar in an attack in 2013.

The arrested Maoists are Prashant Da alias Chutka Manjhi, Prabha Di alias Prabha Soren, Sudheer alias Sulaiman Kisku, Ranjeet Tudu, Chote Lal Hansda, and Ujjwal Ganjhu. Prashant Da, Prabha Di and Sudheer had a bounty of Rs 10 lakh on their heads.

Police sources informed that Sudheer was involved in the killing of SP Amarjeet Balihar and several other Maoist incidents in Santhal Pargana.

“The arrests were done during a search operation conducted in Banaso and Manjira villages under Pirtand police station in Giridih following a tip-off that some suspicious elements were spotted there,” said SP Amit Renu.

The SP further added that a huge cache of arms and ammunition have also been recovered on the basis of information provided by arrested Maoists.

There are 32 cases against Prashant and three against Prabha Soren. Sudhir Kisku has 23 cases registered against him.