Leadership issue, shrinking base worry Congress on foundation day

Going into 2021, there is still no clarity if Rahul Gandhi will make a comeback as party chief or a non-Gandhi will take over from Sonia Gandhi.

Published: 28th December 2020 03:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2020 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi with Rahul Gandhi

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi with Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By Richa Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Leadership issue, growing dissent and shrinking electoral support — several challenges lay ahead of the Congress as it observe 136th foundation day on Monday. 

While, the party’s Central Election Authority (CEA) is in process of completing formalities for holding presidential elections early 2021, there is no clarity if Rahul Gandhi will make a comeback as party chief or a non-Gandhi will take over from Sonia Gandhi.

According to party sources, Gandhi scion is not ready to take up the responsibility. However, during a recent meeting with senior party leaders — group of letter writers — and with Sonia, he had said that he will ‘take up work what party’ assigns him.

Meanwhile, the party continues to remain a divided house with senior leaders demanding organisational elections and solution to ambiguity over leadership issues.

Ahead of the party’s foundation day, Rahul is reported to have travelled to Milan on Sunday.

“We want that Rahul owns up the responsibility 24X7 and not just limit himself to bashing the PM. The party needs a complete overhaul in order to connect with people and take on divisive politics of the BJP,” said a senior party leader. 

The party was routed in assembly and municipal elections across several states. What worries many senior party leaders is party’s lack of focus and poor preparedness for upcoming assemble elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry.    

“For the last 1.5 years (since Lok Sabha elections 2019), we have not been unable to address leadership issues while the BJP has been strengthening its base in south, east. This has demoralised our workers on ground,” said a party functionary. 

The party, in solidarity with the farmers sitting on indefinite protest against the anti-farmers laws, has decided to take out Tiranga Yatras across the party offices on Monday.

There will also be a flag hoisting ceremony at the party headquarters and only Congress Working Committee members are expected to attend.     

