Limited OPD services to start at AIIMS, Kalyani from January, 2021: Executive Director

Published: 28th December 2020 01:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2020 01:33 PM   |  A+A-

AIIMS Kalyani campus (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

KALYANI (WEST BENGAL): The out-patient department (OPD) of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Kalyani in West Bengal's Nadia district will start functioning in a limited manner from January next year, a senior official said on Monday.

Prof (Dr) Ramji Singh, Executive Director of AIIMS, Kalyani said a limited OPD service of the departments of Medicine, Surgery, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Opthalmology, ENT, Psychiatry and Dermatology will start functioning from January, 2021.

He said the full-fledged OPD serivce is scheduled to start functioning from April, 2021.

The Executive Director said the Indoor patient department (IPD) of AIIMS, Kalyani may start from September, 2021 with 300 beds but that depends on handing over the new building by the constructing agency.

The number of beds in the IPD will be increased later on, he said.

The AIIMS, Kalyani is being developed on 197 acres of land at Kalyani's Basantapur area in Nadia district and the estimated project cost is Rs 1,200 crore, Singh said.

AIIMS, Kalyani will serve the patients of West Bengal and North East.

A Dharamsala has been developed for the lodging of patient parties.

The classes of the first batch of 50 MBBS students of AIIMS, Kalyani started at Kalyani Medical college last year.

But the classes of the second batch of 125 MBBS students will start at AIIMS Campus from January 2021, he added.

