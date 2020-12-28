STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Winter session ends, Chhattisgarh Assembly adjourned sine die

Deputy Speaker Manoj Singh Mandavi said five sittings were held during the winter session, and discussions were held for over 21 hours.

Published: 28th December 2020 11:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2020 11:28 PM   |  A+A-

Chhattisgarh Assembly (File Photo | Express)

By PTI

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh Assembly was adjourned sine die on Monday after the winter session ended two days ahead of schedule.

Deputy Speaker Manoj Singh Mandavi said five sittings were held during the winter session, and discussions were held for over 21 hours.

The Assembly received notification for 961 questions, comprising 505 starred and 456 unstarred questions, of which, 22 questions were discussed and supplementary questions were taken in the House, he said.

The Assembly received 117 adjournment motion notices, of which 29 were discussed, and 252 call attention notices, of which 67 were admitted and 33 converted in zero hour notices, he added.

"Also, 52 notices for Zero Hour were received, of which, 35 were admitted and 17 rejected.

Seven bills, including the Appropriation Bill, were tabled in the House and all were passed after discussions," he said.

The Budget Session of the Assembly is expected to commence from the last week of February, 2021, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chhattisgarh Assembly
India Matters
For representational purposes
Super gonorrhea on the rise due to excessive antibiotic use in COVID-19 fight: Reports
Another headache? No data of non-elderly for Covid vaccination
Ajinkya Rahane, right, and teammate Shubman Gill embrace as they celebrate after winning the second cricket test between India and Australia. (Photo | AP)
Leader Ajinkya Rahane trumps Australia to series-levelling victory at MCG
A still from the movie Varthamanam
Regional Censor Board denies certificate to Malayalam film Varthamanam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's renowned sexpert Dr Mahinder Watsa dies at 96 in Mumbai
Tribute 2020: Remembering Irrfan Khan, Kobe Bryant, Rishi Kapoor, SPB, Sushant Singh Rajput, others
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp