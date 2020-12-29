STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Amid chilling temperature, farmer protests bare bodied with tricolour painted on him

With slogans written on his arms and face, the farmer from Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj region said he hoped this would draw the government's attention towards the agitation.

Published: 29th December 2020 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2020 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers raise slogans during their protest against the Centers new farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Notwithstanding the chilling temperature of the national capital, Vikas Yadav has been protesting the three Central farm laws at the Singhu border bare bodied with the tricolour painted on him.

With slogans written on his arms and face, the farmer from Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj region said he hoped this would draw the government's attention towards the agitation.

"Nobody is listening to us. We are living on the road, but nobody is paying any attention. Maybe now they will," said Yadav, who arrived at the protest site a week ago.

He "protested quietly" for a week and hoped for things to change.

But after getting "frustrated" by the "inaction" of the government, he paid Rs 200 to get his body painted.

For him, painting his body was a show of "farmers' unity and strength".

"The government has been ignoring us. I came here a week back and nothing has changed. They don't care if the farmers are out on the road in this cold. They won't care even if we die."

"I did this to show our government that we are not afraid of anything," Yadav said, adding he will keep painting his body with new slogans every day until the government fulfils the farmers' demands.

Asked if the cold bothered him, he replied, "The cold is nothing compared to our fight. I am doing this for myself and my farmer brothers."

Thousands of farmers have been protesting at various border points of Delhi for around a month as the stalemate between the government and the protesters, who are demanding a repeal of the three new agri laws, continued without any signs of a breakthrough.

Enacted in September, the three farm laws have been projected by the central government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country.

However, the protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of Minimum Support Price and do away with the mandi system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.

The government has repeatedly asserted that the MSP and Mandi systems will stay and has accused the opposition of misleading the farmers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Farmers Protests Farm Laws Singhu border
India Matters
For representational purposes
Super gonorrhea on the rise due to excessive antibiotic use in COVID-19 fight: Reports
Another headache? No data of non-elderly for Covid vaccination
Ajinkya Rahane, right, and teammate Shubman Gill embrace as they celebrate after winning the second cricket test between India and Australia. (Photo | AP)
Leader Ajinkya Rahane trumps Australia to series-levelling victory at MCG
A still from the movie Varthamanam
Regional Censor Board denies certificate to Malayalam film Varthamanam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's renowned sexpert Dr Mahinder Watsa dies at 96 in Mumbai
Tribute 2020: Remembering Irrfan Khan, Kobe Bryant, Rishi Kapoor, SPB, Sushant Singh Rajput, others
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp