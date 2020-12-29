STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Chhattisgarh: After 48-year-long battle, 8,560 families displaced by Gangrel dam get justice

The Chhattisgarh High Court also issued directive to rehabilitate the families by providing them land.

Published: 29th December 2020 09:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2020 09:52 PM   |  A+A-

Chhattisgarh High Court

Chhattisgarh High Court

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: The decades-long struggle by the people displaced by the Gangrel dam project launched in 1972, came to an end with the Chhattisgarh High Court issuing order to the state to suitably compensate the 8,560 affected families within three months. 

The court also issued a directive to rehabilitate the families by providing them land.

The project was launched during the erstwhile Madhya Pradesh state in Dhamtari district, some 90 km from Raipur, which led to the evacuation of 55 villages that were later submerged, and the inhabitants were given the assurance of suitable compensation in return.

Gangrel is the longest dam in Chhattisgarh built on the Mahanadi river and supplies water for irrigation.

“The displaced people affected by the Gangrel dam project were merely given Rs 10 to a maximum of Rs 250 as compensation”, stated Sandeep Dubey, the counsel who pleaded on behalf of the third-generation oustees before the court.

The displaced families, about 90% of them were tribals, had moved the Jabalpur Gigh Court seeking appropriate compensation and rehabilitation.

The hearing of the plea continued in the Chhattisgarh high court at Bilaspur for 20 years, the lawyer added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gangrel dam Chhattisgarh High Court Chhattisgarh dam Mahanadi dam rehabilitation
India Matters
Mamata Banerjee(L) and West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Right)
TMC writes to President to remove Dhankhar from Bengal Governor post
For representational purposes.
New law change likely to result in employers tweaking salary structure
An Odisha farmer carrying a basket of tomato from his farmland on outskirts of Bhubaneswar. (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Farmers ignorant of Swaminathan commission recommendations
Indian batsman Rohit Sharma. (Photo | AP)
Sydney Test: Where will Rohit bat? Who gets the axe between Agarwal & Vihari?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The employees and officials, who have tested positive for the infection, will not be allowed entry into the House. (File photo | PTI)
Man with no travel history becomes US' first reported case of new COVID-19 variant
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Doctors see patients with Covid-like chest lesions, warn of second wave
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
In March this year, India woke up to a ‘locked-down’ morning, one that would go on to last for several months. Here, we chronicle the spirit of India’s non-stop battle against the virus, with her unique strategies on full display and an essence that only
'Corona' cakes, sit-ups on the street and how to bypass barricades: Snaps from a tumultuous 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp