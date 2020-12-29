STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Food and drug adulteration to attract life sentence in Madhya Pradesh

A separate section has been introduced in the Indian Penal Code to provide for five years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1 lakh or both for those selling food items beyond their expiry date.

Published: 29th December 2020 07:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2020 07:56 PM   |  A+A-

Food Poisoning

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday approved an ordinance that has a provision for life sentence for those found guilty of food and drug adulteration in the state, an official said.

A separate section has been introduced in the Indian Penal Code (IPC) to provide for five years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1 lakh or both for those selling food items beyond their expiry date.

The Penal Laws (Madhya Pradesh Amendment) Ordinance, 2020, was cleared at a cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who described adulteration of food items and medicines as a "dreadful crime", said the Public Relations Department official.

Earlier, a bill to this effect was cleared by the cabinet but it could not be introduced in the assembly as its three-day winter session, scheduled to start from December 28, was postponed due to the COVID-19 situation.

In this backdrop, the BJP government took the ordinance route to notify the law aimed at checking adulteration of food and drugs in the state.

The law on food adulteration was among 12 ordinances, one of them on religious freedom, which were approved by the cabinet, the official said.

They have been sent to the governor for assent.

After the approval of the ordinances, Chouhan, in a statement, said, Adulteration is a dreadful crime.

There have been reports of adulteration in food and medicines.

"There were reports of adulteration even in the plasma used to treat coronavirus patients and in vaccine. Could there be a bigger crime than this? Chouhan said the practice of adulteration will not be allowed in Madhya Pradesh at any cost.

"For this, an ordinance was approved in the cabinet meeting.

Sections 272, 273, 274, 275 and 276 of the Indian Penal Code (related to public health & safety) have been amended to replace 6 months imprisonment and fine up to Rs 1,000 with life imprisonment.

"Adulterators will now face life imprisonment," the chief minister said.

The person directly engaged in adulteration and the owner of premises where such activities are taking place will be punished and not the trader selling contaminated items, the statement said. A new section 273 (a) has been added.

Under this, a provision of five years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1 lakh or both on sale of food items after their expiry date has been made.

"This law will become a great medium to stop adulteration," Chouhan said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
food adulteration Madhya Pradesh
India Matters
Mamata Banerjee(L) and West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Right)
TMC writes to President to remove Dhankhar from Bengal Governor post
For representational purposes.
New law change likely to result in employers tweaking salary structure
An Odisha farmer carrying a basket of tomato from his farmland on outskirts of Bhubaneswar. (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Farmers ignorant of Swaminathan commission recommendations
Indian batsman Rohit Sharma. (Photo | AP)
Sydney Test: Where will Rohit bat? Who gets the axe between Agarwal & Vihari?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The employees and officials, who have tested positive for the infection, will not be allowed entry into the House. (File photo | PTI)
Man with no travel history becomes US' first reported case of new COVID-19 variant
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Doctors see patients with Covid-like chest lesions, warn of second wave
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
In March this year, India woke up to a ‘locked-down’ morning, one that would go on to last for several months. Here, we chronicle the spirit of India’s non-stop battle against the virus, with her unique strategies on full display and an essence that only
'Corona' cakes, sit-ups on the street and how to bypass barricades: Snaps from a tumultuous 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp