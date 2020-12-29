Lucknow diary

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

IIT-BHU, ISRO sign MoU on space tech promotion

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) will establish its Regional Academic Center for Space (RAC-S) at IIT-BHU here. An MoU was signed between IIT-BHU and ISRO last week. IIT-BHU director Pramod Kumar Jain said that the RAC-S will act as a major facilitator for promoting space technology activities in UP, MP, and Chhattisgarh. IIT-BHU will be the leader and project monitor of RAC-S, in which Institutes of Excellence in the field of science and technology in these three states will take part.

Officials extend a helping hand to transgenders

In a novel initiative to help the third gender, the Muzaffarnagar district authorities launched an online helpline for the community. Launched in the presence of more than 50 members of the transgender community, the helpline aims to assist them to work like normal people after quitting their traditional profession. It will spare them the daily harassment, ranging from teasing to molestation, due to their different looks, officials said. While launching the service, District Magistrate Selva Kumari J said that they would be provided all help. Through the website, the administration will provide guidance to the people of the community on education, rehabilitation, health issues, and also the much-needed physiological support. The portal is likely to get operational this week.

Air quality poor even after improvement

After a streak of ‘severe’ air quality days lasting nearly a fortnight, the pollution level slightly improved towards the weekend in UP cities. However, UP cities’ dubious distinction of topping the top-10 chart of worst air quality continued unchecked. According to the Central Pollution Control Board data, Lucknow’s air quality index (AQI) was 278, falling under ‘poor’ category. Karnataka’s Kalaburgi with 419 AQI had the most polluted air in the country, followed by UP’s Ghaziabad (367). Greater Noida (355) bagged the 5th spot, Bulandshahr (353) 6th, Noida (344) 7th, and Baghpat (322) 8th.

Noted Urdu writer Shamsur Rahman Faruqi passes away

Noted Urdu writer Shamsur Rahman Faruqi passed away at his native Allahabad last week. He was 85, and had recovered after testing positive for Covid-19 in Delhi last month. Faruqi had some complications even after recovering and as his condition deteriorated, he requested his family members to take him home -- Allahabad. “He arrived in the city by air ambulance on Friday. He breathed his last just half an hour after reaching home,” said his brother N R Faruqi. A Padma Shri awardee, Faruqi wrote the acclaimed novel Kai Chand The Sar-e-Aasmaan, and was given Sarswati Samman for his seminal work on poet Mir Taqi Mir. He also brought out Shabkhoon, a literary magazine considered to be a coveted possession by people of literary disposition. Pratapgarh-born Faruqi was multi-faceted litterateur, critic, theorist, and novelist, all rolled into one.

