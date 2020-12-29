STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Nine-month-old Apni Party looks to seize control of Srinagar DDC with independents' help

Apni Party is also attempting to stake claim on Shopian district, where it has won two seats.

Published: 29th December 2020 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2020 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

former Jammu and Kashmir Minister Syed Altaf Bukhari

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party chief Syed Altaf Bukhari (File Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: The nine-month-old J&K Apni Party is making a concerted effort to wrest control of the prestigious Srinagar District Development Council (DDC) with the support of independent candidates. 
If its efforts bear fruits, it will to add to the misery of the seven-party Gupkar Alliance, which suffered setback in Srinagar district. The party is also aiming to snatch the control of Shopian DDC in south Kashmir from the Gupkar Alliance.

Talking to this newspaper, Apni Party senior vice president Ghulam Hassan Mir said the party is hopeful of wresting control of Srinagar DDC, where it won three.

Mir said the party had supported four independent candidates, who emerged victorious in Srinagar. One of the independent victors from Srinagar, Mohammad Shaban Chopian, has joined the party, taking its tally to four.

“We have emerged as the single largest party in Srinagar DDC and have the support of independent candidates. We will form the DDC in Srinagar,” asserted Mir.

Wresting control of Srinagar DDC will be a shot in the arm for the Apni Party, which was formed in March this year with an agenda to ‘move beyond  Article 370’ and focus on restoration of statehood.

The Gupkar Alliance has accused the Apni Party, led by influential businessman Altaf, Bukhari of being ‘BJP’s B team’.

Apni Party is also attempting to stake claim on Shopian district, where it has won two seats. Independent candidates have secured four, Congress one, and Gupkar Alliance seven seats in Shopian.

While the Gupkar Alliance, with Congress’ support, could have easily formed the DDC, four candidates – one each from NC, PDP, Congress and an independent – joining the Apni Party dampened the prospects of the alliance.

The Apni Party now needs only two seats to control the Shopian DDC.

Party’s rank swelling

Insiders in the Apni Party said the party leaders were in touch with independent candidates in Shopian. The party won 12 seats in J&K, but after a series of defections, their tally is now 20.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Apni Party srinagar Mohammad Shaban Chopian Ghulam Hassan Mir Srinagar District Development Council DDC Elections 2020 DDC Polls 2020
India Matters
For representational purposes
Super gonorrhea on the rise due to excessive antibiotic use in COVID-19 fight: Reports
Another headache? No data of non-elderly for Covid vaccination
Ajinkya Rahane, right, and teammate Shubman Gill embrace as they celebrate after winning the second cricket test between India and Australia. (Photo | AP)
Leader Ajinkya Rahane trumps Australia to series-levelling victory at MCG
A still from the movie Varthamanam
Regional Censor Board denies certificate to Malayalam film Varthamanam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's renowned sexpert Dr Mahinder Watsa dies at 96 in Mumbai
Tribute 2020: Remembering Irrfan Khan, Kobe Bryant, Rishi Kapoor, SPB, Sushant Singh Rajput, others
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp