Over 15 JD(U) MLAs in touch with RJD, claims party leader Shayam Rajak

He claimed that after January 14, the JDU may face another big embarrassment.

Published: 29th December 2020 09:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2020 10:10 PM   |  A+A-

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo| PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: At a time when the ruling JD(U) in Bihar is feeling pinches of defection in Arunachal Pradesh, senior RJD leader Shayam Rajak claimed that 17 JD(U) MLAs are in touch with the RJD.

“Nitish Kumar’s autocratic attitude within the JD(U) and at the helm of party affairs has annoyed a majority of his party MLAs. Nitish Kumar only cares about his own political image," Rajak, who was the industry minister before the assembly election in Nitish Kumar cabinet, alleged.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Rajak said, "The Nitish Kumar-led NDA government in Bihar will fall soon. It is now becoming unavoidable because of simmering discontent among allies and growing fight for having supremacy between BJP and JD(U) in governance".

He claimed that after January 14, when the kharmas (a time for not doing auspicious works according to Hindu calender) ends, the JDU may face another defection of its 17 MLAs as Nitish Kumar has failed to keep his party together.

He said that if Nitish Kumar wants to join the Opposition as the Prime Ministerial face for 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he will have to prove his ‘political credibility with stability’ first.

“He has proved himself unstable in the alliance, For the sake of his own political mileages, he has been to and fro to one alliance to another in past. What he says is not stand by him in politics and he has proved it on many issues including the NRC and others," Rajak alleged.

