This newly developed 'blue herbal potato' is good for heart, cancer, and diabetes patients

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Here is a piece of good news for cancer, diabetes, and heart patients.

A new variety of potato has been developed in the Central Potato Research Centre in Patna and is being grown on a trial basis in a village of Bihar’s Vaishali district. Called ‘blue herbal potato’, the variety has in it a lot of herbal properties beneficial to cancer, diabetes, and heart patients.

According to Dr. Shambhu Kumar, a scientist at the Central Potato Research Centre, this blue-potato owes allegiance to the 'Nilkanth' variety of potato but has more beneficial herbal properties than other varieties of potatoes.

Jitendra Kumar Singh, a progressive farmer of Vaishali district’s Namidih, is cultivating this breed of potato.

“The special thing of this new potato is that the consumption of both its inner and outer parts can help to fight against cancer cells and controlling sugar levels”, Singh claimed, adding that the potato rich with anti-oxidant fiber, magnesium, and copper properties would be very much in demand by diabetes, cancer and heart patients.

A higher intake of anti-oxidant is linked to several benefits, including healthier cholesterol levels, improved vision, and eye health, and a reduced risk of heart disease, certain cancers, and diabetes, Singh said.

He further said that one potato of this variety weighs around 60 to 80 grams.

The agro scientists, who have developed it after years of experiment, have not given any nomenclature to it so far except giving a code for agro trial purposes.

Quoting the agro scientists, Singh said that blue herbal potato can be consumed after boiling. "The potato variety can also be used as part of the salad."

Farmer Jitendra Kumar Singh, who is cultivating it, said that its high-yielding quality will give a good earning opportunity to the farmers in near future.

The in-field trial of the new potato variety will continue for the next two years under the keen observation of agriculture scientists.

