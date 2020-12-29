STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Tripura adjudged 'best-performing state' in northeast under central scheme: Official

The awards were announced by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, and communicated through a letter to Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb.

Published: 29th December 2020 07:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2020 07:53 PM   |  A+A-

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb . (File | PTI)

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb . (File | PTI)

By PTI

AGARTALA: Tripura has been adjudged the 'Best Performing State' in the north-eastern region and hilly states category under the Centre's flagship Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) scheme, officials said.

The awards were announced by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, and communicated through a letter to Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, they said.

In more accolades for the state, the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) was selected as the 'Best Performing Municipal Corporation', and the Belonia Municipal Council in South Tripura district the 'Best Performing Municipal Council', under the scheme.

The awards will be bestowed upon Tripura by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a video conference on January 1, the officials said.

Modi, along with Deb, will also lay the foundation stone for the Light House Project, which comprises 1,000 ready-to-stay flats.

The ministry has introduced a Technology Innovation Grant of Rs 4 lakh per house, which is over and above the existing grant of Rs 1.5 lakh per flat under the scheme, they added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tripura Best Performing State in north-eastern region Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana scheme
India Matters
Mamata Banerjee(L) and West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Right)
TMC writes to President to remove Dhankhar from Bengal Governor post
For representational purposes.
New law change likely to result in employers tweaking salary structure
An Odisha farmer carrying a basket of tomato from his farmland on outskirts of Bhubaneswar. (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Farmers ignorant of Swaminathan commission recommendations
Indian batsman Rohit Sharma. (Photo | AP)
Sydney Test: Where will Rohit bat? Who gets the axe between Agarwal & Vihari?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The employees and officials, who have tested positive for the infection, will not be allowed entry into the House. (File photo | PTI)
Man with no travel history becomes US' first reported case of new COVID-19 variant
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Doctors see patients with Covid-like chest lesions, warn of second wave
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
In March this year, India woke up to a ‘locked-down’ morning, one that would go on to last for several months. Here, we chronicle the spirit of India’s non-stop battle against the virus, with her unique strategies on full display and an essence that only
'Corona' cakes, sit-ups on the street and how to bypass barricades: Snaps from a tumultuous 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp