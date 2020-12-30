STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Assam Assembly passes bill to abolish state-run Madrassas, convert them into schools

Glad that the Bill pertaining to repeal of Provincialisation of Madrassas has been passed, Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted.

Published: 30th December 2020 08:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2020 08:07 PM   |  A+A-

A madrassa class in progress. (File Photo)

By ANI

DISPUR: A bill, seeking to abolish all state-run Madrassas and transform them into regular schools, has been passed by Assam Legislative Assembly on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his happiness over the passage of the bill and said that all Madrassas being run under the government stand converted into regular educational institutes with effect on April 1, 2021.

"Glad that the Bill pertaining to repeal of Provincialisation of Madrassas has been passed, even as Assam Congress and AIUDF expectedly staged a walkout in Assembly. All Madrassas, being run under government, stand converted into regular educational institutes wef April 1, 2021," Sarma tweeted.

Sarma on Monday, the first day of the Assam Legislative Assembly session, tabled a Bill to repeal the provincialisation of Madrassas in the state."We have introduced a Bill whereby all Madrassas will be converted into institutes of general education and no Madrassa will be established by the government in the future. We are happy to introduce this Bill to bring truly secular curriculum in the education system," Sarma had told reporters after the bill was tabled in the assembly.

On December 14, Sarma had said that in order to facilitate a secular education system in Assam, the state government has decided to make 'education secular' and 198 high madrasas and 542 other madrasas in the state will operate as any other general educational institute and will not give admission to students for theological studies.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
madrassa assam assembly
India Matters
Mamata Banerjee(L) and West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Right)
TMC writes to President to remove Dhankhar from Bengal Governor post
For representational purposes.
New law change likely to result in employers tweaking salary structure
An Odisha farmer carrying a basket of tomato from his farmland on outskirts of Bhubaneswar. (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Farmers ignorant of Swaminathan commission recommendations
Indian batsman Rohit Sharma. (Photo | AP)
Sydney Test: Where will Rohit bat? Who gets the axe between Agarwal & Vihari?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The employees and officials, who have tested positive for the infection, will not be allowed entry into the House. (File photo | PTI)
Man with no travel history becomes US' first reported case of new COVID-19 variant
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Doctors see patients with Covid-like chest lesions, warn of second wave
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
In March this year, India woke up to a ‘locked-down’ morning, one that would go on to last for several months. Here, we chronicle the spirit of India’s non-stop battle against the virus, with her unique strategies on full display and an essence that only
'Corona' cakes, sit-ups on the street and how to bypass barricades: Snaps from a tumultuous 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp