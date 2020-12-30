STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP removes Shaheen Bagh shooter from party hours after inducting him

The party cancelled his membership amid electronic channels flashing the news and social media going abuzz with his move.

File photo of police taking away Kapil Gujjar after he opened fire at Shaheen Bagh area of Delhi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Hours after inducting him into the party, the BJP cancelled the membership of Kapil Gurjar, the man who had shot to infamy by opening fire at a place near Shaheen Bagh during an anti-CAA march being taken out from Jamia Milia Islamia University to Rajghat in New Delhi on February 1, this year. 

Gurjar had joined the BJP in Ghaziabad on Wednesday. However, the party cancelled his membership amid electronic channels flashing the news and social media going abuzz with his move.

While issuing a press release, BJP Ghaziabad unit chief Sanjeev Sharma said that Kapil Gurjar was a part of a group of BSP workers who joined BJP on Wednesday. He claimed that he had no knowledge about his association with Shaheen Bagh incident. “After coming to know about his association with the
controversial Shaheen Bagh incident, BJP’s state leadership has cancelled his party membership with immediate effect,” Sharma said in the press release.

Earlier, Kapil Gurjar, also known as Kapil Baisla, was welcomed into the party fold by Ghaziabad BJP leaders.

After joining the saffron bandwagon, Gurjar had said that he decided to join the BJP because the party worked for Hindutva and that he was a strong votary of its ideology.

Kapil Gurjar had fired three shots in the air near Shaheen Bagh during an anti-CAA march. He was subsequently, arrested by the Delhi police and was taken into custody right after that. It is believed that ahead of opening fire at the protestors, Gurjar had done a number of Facebook live sessions in support of Hindutva.

During police interrogation, Gurjar had allegedly disclosed to the cops that he and his father Gaje Singh had been affiliated to Aam  Admi Party since 2019.

In some photos accessed from his phone, he was seen with senior AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Aatishi along with others.

However, both AAP and Gurjar’s family refuted the claim. As per the sources, Kapil Gurjar's father had contested the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) election in 2012 on a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) ticket and lost.

During the interrogation following his arrest, Kapil Gurjar had allegedly told the cops that he opened fire because he was annoyed with the traffic disruptions caused by road blockage. Gurjar said his family was in process of preparing for his sister’s wedding and he had to spend hours in traffic jams caused due to the road closure due to protests.

Later, Gurjar was granted bail by a Delhi court on a personal bond of Rs 25,000 and a surety of similar amount.

TAGS
Kapil Gurjar anti-CAA protest Shaheen Bagh protest BJP
