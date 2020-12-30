Data custodian in all districts, suggests report

Richa Sharma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India should make policies for collection of big data coming in from the usage of varying consumer electronics products, health data and have data custodians in all districts, a central government document has suggested. The suggestions come even as the proposed data privacy law has invited criticism for allowing the government access personal data without consent of individuals.

The recommendation came under ‘Internet policy and data management’ section of the Action Agenda for Atma Nirbhar Bharat (AAAN) document released by Union minister Harsh Vardhan. “India should make policies around collection of big data (anonymised) coming in from the usage of varying consumer electronics and industrial electronic products” and even “generation and management of e-health data”, it proposed.

The document also talks about understanding and appreciation of concept on data security and calls for having “data custodian in all districts of the country”. The document comes at a time when the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019 is under the lens, with several opposition members have objected to certain sections of the Bill providing personal data access to government without a person’s consent.

Also on list of recommendations are designing of Indian cloud and security standards and protocol and setting up of operational standards for 5G network. It also suggests of providing high-speed seamless affordable broadband connectivity with incremental frequency up to 26 Ghz and extended network of optical cable fibre.

The document is outcome of TIFAC’s white paper on ‘Focused Interventions for Make In India: Post COVID -19’ that focused on India’s response to post COVID 19 pandemic, in five specific sectors of: healthcare, machinery, ICT, Agriculture, manufacturing, and electronics.