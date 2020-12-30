STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Data custodian in all districts, suggests report

The suggestions come even as the proposed data privacy law has invited criticism for allowing the government access personal data without consent of individuals. 

Published: 30th December 2020 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2020 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

The Advanced Data Analysis Capacity Development Program for Delhi government officials will be a capacity development program that will run for one week.

For representational purposes

By Richa Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  India should make policies for collection of big data coming in from the usage of varying consumer electronics products, health data and have data custodians in all districts, a central government document has suggested. The suggestions come even as the proposed data privacy law has invited criticism for allowing the government access personal data without consent of individuals. 

The recommendation came under ‘Internet policy and data management’ section of the Action Agenda for Atma Nirbhar Bharat (AAAN) document released by Union minister Harsh Vardhan. “India should make policies around collection of big data (anonymised) coming in from the usage of varying consumer electronics and industrial electronic products” and even “generation and management of e-health data”, it proposed.

The document also talks about understanding and appreciation of concept on data security and calls for having “data custodian in all districts of the country”.  The document comes at a time when the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019 is under the lens, with several opposition members have objected to certain sections of the Bill providing personal data access to government without a person’s consent.  

Also on list of recommendations are designing of Indian cloud and security standards and protocol and setting up of operational standards for 5G network. It also suggests of providing high-speed seamless affordable broadband connectivity with incremental frequency up to 26 Ghz and extended network of optical cable fibre. 

The document is outcome of TIFAC’s white paper on ‘Focused Interventions for Make In India: Post COVID -19’ that focused on India’s response to post COVID 19 pandemic, in five specific sectors of: healthcare, machinery, ICT, Agriculture, manufacturing, and electronics. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Mamata Banerjee(L) and West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Right)
TMC writes to President to remove Dhankhar from Bengal Governor post
For representational purposes.
New law change likely to result in employers tweaking salary structure
An Odisha farmer carrying a basket of tomato from his farmland on outskirts of Bhubaneswar. (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Farmers ignorant of Swaminathan commission recommendations
Indian batsman Rohit Sharma. (Photo | AP)
Sydney Test: Where will Rohit bat? Who gets the axe between Agarwal & Vihari?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The employees and officials, who have tested positive for the infection, will not be allowed entry into the House. (File photo | PTI)
Man with no travel history becomes US' first reported case of new COVID-19 variant
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Doctors see patients with Covid-like chest lesions, warn of second wave
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
In March this year, India woke up to a ‘locked-down’ morning, one that would go on to last for several months. Here, we chronicle the spirit of India’s non-stop battle against the virus, with her unique strategies on full display and an essence that only
'Corona' cakes, sit-ups on the street and how to bypass barricades: Snaps from a tumultuous 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp