Manipur Police collects Rs 1.45 crore fine from people for violating COVID-19 norms

Published: 30th December 2020 01:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2020 01:58 PM   |  A+A-

Passengers wearing protective masks as a precautionary measure against coronavirus at the Mumbai airport.

Passengers wearing protective masks as a precautionary measure against coronavirus. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

IMPHAL: Manipur Police has collected a sum of Rs 1.45 crore as fine from people for violating COVID-19 guidelines in the state, an officer said.

The Manipur State Disaster Management Authority issued COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions like compulsory wearing of masks in public places, no spitting in public and maintaining social distancing norms after the first coronavirus case was detected in the state in March.

A press release issued by the Inspector General of Police (Operations) E Priyokumar Singh said on Tuesday that the cumulative number of violators detained ever since restrictions were imposed in the state in March is 1,07,362 while the number of vehicles detained is 51,850.

A sum of Rs 1,45,48,880 was collected as fine from people for violating the COVID-19 guidelines.

Thoubal district reported the highest number of violators during the period with 45,456 individuals and 17, 379 vehicles detained from whom Rs 38,95,640 was collected as fine.

Strict penalties have been imposed against individuals who failed to wear masks, maintain social distance and spitting in public places, it said.

The state has so far reported a total of 28,096 COVID-19 cases till Tuesday, with 26,521 having recovered from the disease, a report by COVID-19 Common Control Room said.

The state now has 1,222 coronavirus cases while 3,53 people have died of the disease, it added.

