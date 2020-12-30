STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two-year-old child, parents test positive for new coronavirus strain in Uttar Pradesh

The girl, the first COVID patient with mutant strain of virus in Uttar Pradesh, was already in isolation along with her parents at Subharti Medical College.

Published: 30th December 2020

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: A two-year-old child along with the parents have tested positive for the mutant strain of coronavirus on Tuesday evening.

All three of them were tested after their return from London to Meerut on December 14.

The girl, the first COVID patient with mutant strain of virus in Uttar Pradesh, was already in isolation along with her parents at Subharti Medical College. All of them will continue to remain in isolation and her health will be monitored throughout, said the Meerut health authorities.

She is India's seventh case of the new strain.

The Union health ministry on Tuesday morning announced the detection of six such cases in Bangalore, Hyderabad and Pune.

