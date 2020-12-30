Mehbooba Mufti, NC demand probe after allegations surface against 'encounter' in J-K's Srinagar

By PTI

SRINAGAR: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday demanded that the Jammu and Kashmir administration come clean on the allegations of a fake encounter in Parimpora area of the city and the National Conference sought a time-bound inquiry into the circumstances leading to the killing of three people in the encounter.

"Worrying that in the past few months after the Shopian fake encounter other families too in J-K have alleged that their sons were innocent and killed in a staged encounter.

Authorities need to come clean on this," Mufti tweeted about the Parimpora encounter.

National Conference additional spokesperson Sarah Shah said the versions of people and family pertaining to the killing of the three at an encounter site in Srinagar suburb are contradictory.

"Therefore, the situation necessitates the constitution of a fact-finding team that could reveal the circumstances.

"The police version is that the three were militants who refused to surrender during the gunfight and were killed, but the version of families of the slain is contradictory to that of the police version," she said.

Shah said it is for the government to clear the ambiguity surrounding the deaths.

"We have been hearing from government quarters that there would be zero tolerance for human rights violations but on ground such high-pitched claims emanating from government stand debunked in wake of such killings.

"Therefore we demand a thorough inquiry into the incident on behalf of my party.

I also take this opportunity to express my unison with the bereaved families in their hour of grief and pain," she said.